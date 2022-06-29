NBA suspends team owner racism, misogyny allegations

The NBA has suspended Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Mercury, from all games for over one year and fined him $10 million for allegations of racism and misogyny.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live