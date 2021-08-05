Transcript for NCAA rule change could allow athletes to earn money

A major rule change could be coming soon from the NCAA, allowing college athletes to profit financially while they compete. That could drastically change the playing field. Reporter: Tonight, a significant step closer to what many college athletes have demanded for years -- Very excited. It's long overdue. Reporter: For players like Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon, it's the opportunity to make money when third parties use their names and images. The president of the NCAA would recommend college governing bodies make a rule change allowing just that, as first reported by "The New York Times". The NCAA has been dragging its feet for decades. Reporter: With division I sports bringing in an estimated $8.5 billion a year, the NCAA has barred compensation for players other than scholarships and educational stipends. A policy Bohannon and other players pushed back against this year around the #notncaaproperty. The majority of athletes are minority, and most of the revenue being brought in by athletes is being redistributed to the coaches and the head administrations in these athletic programs. The fact that the athletes haven't been able to see any of this money is a civil rights issue. Reporter: Also driving the NCAA in this is the fact that many state legislatures already passed or are considering laws that would allow student athletes to cash in on their talent and popularity. Whit? Faith, thank you.

