Neighbor foils attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl in LA

Police say video shows a suspect grabbing the girl and trying to take her away. A witness yelled at the suspect, giving her a chance to escape. The suspect was charged with aggravated kidnapping.

October 24, 2024

