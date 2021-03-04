Neighborhood celebrates postman's retirement

Tim Rogers of Hilliard, Ohio, had been delivering mail in the community for decades. The neighborhood celebrated his retirement with signs that read, “You’re the best mailman in the world.”
1:24 | 04/03/21

