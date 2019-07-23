Transcript for Neighbors work together to protect families during ICE raids

evening to an immigration flashpoint. Tonight, the images from one Nashville neighborhood where I.C.E. Had arrived. Neighbors then forming a human chain to try to protect a father, his young son right this lasted for hours. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami now. Reporter: What you're looking at is neighbors working together to keep I.C.E. Out and protect residents who feel afraid in their own homes. Near Nashville, they formed this human chain, successfully blocking two I.C.E. Agents from taking away a father who has lived here for 14 years. He and his son were hiding inside the white van. People were just neighbors who wanted to help their own neighbor out. Reporter: Similar scenes are playing out in cities across the country. This family in Kansas City was broadcasting live on Facebook as I.C.E. Agents broke through the car window. I told him not to, because I didn't want them to shoot him in front of my kids. Reporter: While federal immigration agents try to take suspected undocumented immigrants into custody, there are bystanders protesting and recording the drama on their cell phones. Here, a mother of two detained by I.C.E. Agents in Los Angeles. One point being undermined tonight, the removal orders still falls below the number carried out under president Obama. David? All right, Steve, thank you.

