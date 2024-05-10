New look at the Beatles 'Let It Be' after 50 years

The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1970 single "Let It Be." The four-minute clip includes restored scenes from the original “Let It Be” movie, which had not been seen in years.

May 10, 2024

