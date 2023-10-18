New clues in what led to Gaza hospital explosion

Hamas insisted the blast came from an Israeli airstrike, but Israel and U.S. intelligence officials say video evidence shows the hospital was hit by a wayward rocket fired by Islamic militants.

October 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live