New details revealed in deadly Rockford stabbing rampage

Suspect Christian Soto has been charged in connection with the stabbing incident in Illinois that left four people dead, including a U.S. postal worker and a teenage girl, investigators said.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live