New York City targets mosquitoes in battle against West Nile virus

Trucks spraying pesticide are fanning out across the city while towns in multiple states are closing fields and parks to limit the public's exposure to the pests.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live