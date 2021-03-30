NFL announces 17-game regular season schedule

The league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, announced that beginning this year, teams will play 17 games instead of 16 in a regular season schedule. The pre-season will be shorter.
0:10 | 03/30/21

