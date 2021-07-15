Transcript for NFL cornerback Richard Sherman arrested

There are new developments tonight after the arrest of NFL star Richard Sherman. Tonight, newly released 9d 11 calls for help from his wife. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, embattled NFL cornerback Richard Sherman released from jail while facing charges. The former super bowl champ and five-time probowler known as a vocal force on the field. I need officers to my house now. My husband is drunk and belligerent. Reporter: What would be a 6 1/2-hour ordeal began with this frantic 911 call by his wife. He's trying to leave now in the house. He's being aggressive. He's wrestling with my uncle. He's threatening to kill himself. Reporter: Ashley moss said she wassen harmed. Her greater concerned? And he's saying that if the police show up -- that please don't shoot, is what I'm asking. Reporter: Sherman eventually driving away from their home. And in the coming hours, police say, he would crash into a construction barrier, then abandon the car and walk to his in-laws home, allegedly trying to force his way in, ramming the door with his shoulder. Police responding to the scene and trying to apprehend Sherman. But they say he was not cooperative. He tried to grab a gun from a deputy and was threatening suicide by cop. Reporter: Police saying they tried to use de-escalation act ticks. At the point in time, officers made physical contact with him, he resisted. An altercation occurred, and subsequently, a canine was deployed to assist in gaining compliance and taking him into custody. Reporter: David, prosecutors say that Sherman's father-in-law was so concerned he actually had a handgun at the ready and used bear mace on Sherman. Now in releasing Sherman on his own recognizance, the judge noting Sherman has no prior criminal record and is a pillar of his community. Matt, thank you.

