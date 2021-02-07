NFL fines Washington Football Team $10 million over harassment allegations

More
The league is punishing the franchise following an investigation into widespread sexual misconduct and harassment allegations, including incidents involving cheerleaders and female employees.
0:24 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL fines Washington Football Team $10 million over harassment allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"The league is punishing the franchise following an investigation into widespread sexual misconduct and harassment allegations, including incidents involving cheerleaders and female employees.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78622589","title":"NFL fines Washington Football Team $10 million over harassment allegations","url":"/WNT/video/nfl-fines-washington-football-team-10-million-harassment-78622589"}