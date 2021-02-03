Former NFL star, football analyst Irv Cross has died at 81

Irv Cross was the first African American sports analyst on national television. He received the Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Reward in 2009.
0:10 | 03/02/21

