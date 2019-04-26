Transcript for NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill under fire for alleged child abuse

The NFL star under fire. Authorities reopening a criminal case against tyreke hill and his fiancee. A recorded conversation brings concern about possibility of abuse of their 3-year-old season. Here is ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Startling audio tonight that has sidelined Kansas City's star wide receiver. In the audio, exclusively obtained by KCTV, you hear what is purported to be tyreek hill and his fianc crystal Espinal talking about an alleged incident of child abuse, involving their 3-year-old son. His fiancee claims hill hurt the child. Why did he say daddy did it? I don't know! He says daddy does a lot of things. Like what? A 3-year-old is not gonna lie about what happened to his arm. Reporter: Police had earlier launched a criminal probe against the couple, after an incident in March left their young son with a broken arm. But this week police declined to press charges. We believe that a crime has occurred. However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed the crime against this child. Reporter: Tonight a new investigation reportedly launched. We understand you have a lot of questions. I think you understand also that the case has been reopened. Reporter: As a result of this audio, hill, one of the leagues top wide receivers, has been barred from all team activities. Pending the investigation. The Kansas City chiefs posting a message saying in part "We were deeply disturbed and concerned by what we heard. We have a great concern for crystal, we are greatly concerned for tyreek, but our main concern is with the young child." Hill denies breaking his son's argument. He did not return our calls for comment but in an earlier statement, he said his son's hemtd and happy nts is his number one priority. The chiefs have suspended hill. Depending on the outcome. He can also face punishment from the NFL.

