NFLPA pushes players to get vaccinated

More
But Players' Association Vice President Benjamin Watson also said the NFLPA will stand behind players 100% if they choose not to get vaccinated.
0:49 | 07/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFLPA pushes players to get vaccinated

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"But Players' Association Vice President Benjamin Watson also said the NFLPA will stand behind players 100% if they choose not to get vaccinated.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79037040","title":"NFLPA pushes players to get vaccinated","url":"/WNT/video/nflpa-pushes-players-vaccinated-79037040"}