NFL’s 2 oldest quarterbacks share moment after the game

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs Sunday night, Tom Brady, 43, threw a touchdown pass to 42-year-old Drew Brees’ son, Baylen.
0:19 | 01/19/21

