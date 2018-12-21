NJ high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks

Andrew Johnson was reportedly forced to cut his hair this week before competing in a match in an incident that has stirred questions about whether race was involved in the decision.
1:27 | 12/21/18

NJ high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks

