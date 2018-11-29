Transcript for NJ man accused of murdering brother's family over finances: Prosecutor

charges in the gruesome deaths of a family in New Jersey, just weeks before Christmas. Their home destroys by fire. We reported on it here. The husband, wife and their two children who lived there were all discovered dead. Tonight, the husband's brother is now charged with the brutal murders and with arson. ABC's linsey Davis with what prosecutors say motivated such a deadly family feud. Reporter: It was all about money. That's the reason tonight prosecutors say Paul caneiro allegedly killed his younger brother, his sister in law and his young niece and nephew before setting their home, and later his own, on fire. It is our theory and belief that that fire was effectively a ruse, designed to make it appear as if the overall caneiro family was somehow targeted. Reporter: Around 4:00 A.M. On November 20th, prosecutors claim the 51-year-old first went to his brother and business partner's New Jersey home and fatally shot him. They say he then shot and stabbed his brother's 45-year-old wife Jennifer and stabbed his own 11-year-old nephew and 8-year-old niece multiple times, killing them all, then starting a fire in their basement. Around 5:00 A.M., the D.A. Says Paul caneiro started a fire at his own home with his wife and daughters inside. They were all able to escape unharmed. Initially charged in that arson, caneiro faces four counts of murder. Police say they're launching an investigation into the finances of both brothers. Paul plans to plead not guilty to all charges, including the horrific crimes that took place in the home right behind me. David? Linsey Davis tonight. Linsey, thank you.

