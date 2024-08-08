Noah Lyles earns Bronze in 200-meter race while suffering from COVID

American sprinter Noah Lyles collapsed after winning the bronze medal in the 200-meter race, with medical staff rushing to his side. Lyles confirmed he had COVID-19 but decided to run anyway.

August 8, 2024

