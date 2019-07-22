Transcript for The nonprofit helping US soldiers overseas get new running shoes

America strong. A mom and a simple request from her son serving overseas. Debra houseladen is a mom on a When the shoes come in -- Reporter: It all began with a call from her son serving in Afghanistan. He needed a pair of sneakers because they were starting to wear out. Reporter: The sneakers he'd be issues were worn through. We said, we gladly send him a pair of sneakers over and we asked about the other men in his platoon and he said, same situation, they needed sneakers, their sneakers were wearing out. Reporter: So, as any mother would, Debra got to work. Within a week, we had sneakers for soldiers formed. Reporter: Her nonprofit, sneakers for soldiers, partnering with a local shoe store and a marketing firm. Shipping more than 200 pairs of sneakers overseas. There's now a waiting list. Such a basic, simple thing as sneakers. Reporter: Each pair individually chosen, depending on what they're looking for what they need. In Afghanistan, for one, conditions be so so harsh, the terrain, the temperatures, and we saw it first-hand earlier this year. Our troops, no surprise, in better shape than the rest of us. Well, thank you for your service. We're all proud of you back home. I'm proud of your workout, too. So many of our troops in their new sneakers and grateful, and the letters they send back to that mom, Debra. It reminds us that not all Americans have forgotten us. Reporter: And it all began with that request from her son. It is just a wonderful feeling knowing that something as basic and as needed as a sneaker is putting a smile on their face. Debra's website, sneakersforsoldiers.com.

