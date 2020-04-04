Nor'easter battering parts of the East Coast

More
Powerful waves and heavy rains have been pounding homes along the Massachusetts shore.
0:18 | 04/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nor'easter battering parts of the East Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Powerful waves and heavy rains have been pounding homes along the Massachusetts shore.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69969821","title":"Nor'easter battering parts of the East Coast","url":"/WNT/video/noreaster-battering-parts-east-coast-69969821"}