Transcript for Nor’easter expected to bring heavy rains to Northeast

The east coast bracing for a nor'easter moving up the coast in the next 24 hours. Two storms, in fact, colliding. One moving across the south, the other from the midwest. Blinding rain, dangerous winds, up to 70 miles an hour expected from D.C. To philly, New York to Boston. The airlines tonight already offering vouchers. Let's get right to ginger zee with the track tonight for us. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. Yes, this time tomorrow night, I won't be standing here without an umbrella and a rain jacket. That's for sure. And serious winds coming in that could effect travel. Let's dive in we've seen Washington county, Alabama, get close to three inches of rain. They've been in considerable drought. That's good for them. When this merges together and by tomorrow night, heavy rain, we're talking two to three inches falling very quickly, from eastern Pennsylvania right through new England. But it's the wind, I think, you're going to notice, David. We'll be talking about gusts from 30 to nearly 70 miles per hour on the cape through the day on Thursday. All right, very tough commute tomorrow night this time. Ginger, thank you.

