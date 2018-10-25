Transcript for Nor'easter takes shape, readies strike on the Carolinas

We're also tracking a nor'easter taking shape at this hour. All part of the same system, that massive hurricane that slammed ashore, then rain across Texas and the south. Well, now the east coast is in the path. And then threatening the Carolinas, D.C., New York, up through Boston by this weekend. Let's get to meteorologist rob Marciano. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. October is usually when we get our first real nor'easter of the season, and this one's going to be powdered by a strengthening jet stream. Along the gulf coast today, Panama City with its first real rain since hurricane Michael. Atlanta, Chattanooga, Asheville, you'll get it tonight. Car lie thats could see strong to severe thunderstorms as this thing winds up across the mid-atlantic. Saturday morning, D.C. To Boston. Heavy rain and wind. Winds gusting 40, 50 miles an hour. Strong enough to take down some power lines. David? All right, rob Marciano with us, as well. Thank you, rob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.