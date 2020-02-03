North Carolina has 1st female wrestling state champion

More
Heaven Fitch brought her best moves to crush her male opponents and make history.
1:46 | 03/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina has 1st female wrestling state champion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"Heaven Fitch brought her best moves to crush her male opponents and make history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69327132","title":"North Carolina has 1st female wrestling state champion","url":"/WNT/video/north-carolina-1st-female-wrestling-state-champion-69327132"}