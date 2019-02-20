North Carolina high school teacher killed in animal attack

School officials say 77-year-old Brenda Hamilton died from injuries suffered in an animal attack.
0:10 | 02/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina high school teacher killed in animal attack
The deadly attack an anti go North Carolina authorities believe Brenda Hamilton a popular teacher. Was killed by a dog of war for clearly she taught for more than fifty years there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

