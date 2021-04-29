Transcript for 2 North Carolina sheriff’s deputies killed in ambush

Floyd's death. Now the deadly standoff in Boone, North Carolina. The sheriff says two deputies were shot and killed while checking on a family in their home. The gunman is also accused of killing his mother and step-father before then taking his own life. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: A sheriff north of Charlotte is sharing tonight that another of his deputies has died after police responded to this home. Police were called to make a welfare check and were gunned down by a man inside on Wednesday morning. Got an officer shoate. Reporter: They share they were called to the home just days before over issues with a 32-year-old they're now identifying as Isaac Barnes. He was waiting for the officers and we had an issue over the weekend. Reporter: Sergeant Chris ward and deputy Logan fox are dead. Authorities say they were ambushed in a stairwell inside the home. There's now a growing memorial outside the sheriff's office. Deputy fox was just 25 years old, sergeant ward was just 36 and a father of two who married his high school sweetheart. He died after being flown to the hospital. It's hard. God's got another angel. Reporter: The standoff at the home lasted well into the night. When police were finally able to get in the home, they found the gunman, his mother and his step-father all dead. Police believe the 32-year-old took his own life. Linsey? Steve, thank you.

