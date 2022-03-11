North Korea launches full test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile

Analysts say the missile would be able to reach the United States. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Thursday, and both strongly condemned the launch.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live