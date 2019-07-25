North Korea launches 2 unidentifiable objects: South Korea

More
Kim Jong Un recently inspected a newly built submarine believed to be ballistic-missile capable, which is a concern for the U.S.
0:50 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea launches 2 unidentifiable objects: South Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Kim Jong Un recently inspected a newly built submarine believed to be ballistic-missile capable, which is a concern for the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64551630","title":"North Korea launches 2 unidentifiable objects: South Korea","url":"/WNT/video/north-korea-launches-unidentifiable-objects-south-korea-64551630"}