Now Playing: Kim Jong Un inspects newly built submarine

Now Playing: Toddler takes ride on airport luggage conveyor belt

Now Playing: Slain Ole Miss student died of 'multiple gunshot wounds': Autopsy

Now Playing: North Korea launches 2 unidentifiable objects: South Korea

Now Playing: Robert Mueller emphasizes how grave Russian threat remains to US

Now Playing: 19-year-old Hungarian breaks 200-meter butterfly world record

Now Playing: Allergan issues worldwide recall for textured breast implants

Now Playing: High school football team surprises child with 'best birthday ever'

Now Playing: Puerto Rico on edge waiting to hear if embattled governor will resign

Now Playing: Toddler injured after taking ride on conveyor belt at Atlanta airport

Now Playing: Police race to Manitoba after linking torched car to wanted teens

Now Playing: Video: 9-year-old girl tossed violently in the air by charging bison

Now Playing: Trump watches, tweets during Robert Mueller's Hill testimony

Now Playing: Robert Mueller takes questions for 7 hours from 2 committees

Now Playing: At least 40 large wildfires burning from Texas to Oregon

Now Playing: Dramatic video shows wife smacking husband with his own laptop

Now Playing: Breast implants linked to rare cancer have been recalled worldwide

Now Playing: Bernie Madoff asks Trump for clemency

Now Playing: Bill Cosby appeals sex assault conviction