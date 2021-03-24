North Korea reportedly launched ballistic missile tests

Japanese and South Korean media showed early reports indicating North Korea fired two short-range missiles over the weekend. The reports have not yet been confirmed.
0:17 | 03/24/21

Now to the developing headline involving North Korea tonight Japanese and South Korean media now reporting that North Korea has launched ballistic missile tests. Early reports indicate North Korea fired two short range missiles over the weekend now if confirm certainly a provocation. And it new challenge. The five administration.

