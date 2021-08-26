Transcript for Northern California fire triggers evacuations

the wildfire emergency in the west. Nearly 90 fires burning tonight. 30 new fires in just the past 24 hours. And of course, the worsing in air quality now across several states. Matt Gutman on the front lines again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the caldor fire near lake tahoe triggering new evacuations. It has torn through the landscape for nearly two weeks, already destroying more than 600 structures. That as jets continue to lay down those ribbons of pink fire retardant on some of the more than 30 wildfires that erupted across the state on Wednesday. The south fire east of loss Angeles exploding in side over the past 24 hours. This fire has done a lot of damage in a short amount of time and this appears to be someone's home now going up in flames. Reporter: We were there overnight. You can basically pulverize bricks with nothing. That's how hot these fires burn. More than a dozen truck Sures destroyed in San Bernardino county. And families with little time to get to safety. This was the fastest that I've ever seen a fire progress. Got home and there was no time to evacuate, no time to get anything. Reporter: David, these firefighters are battling triple digit heat here and north of us, near Sacramento, there are new red flag warnings, a reminder we are weeks away from the peak of fire season here. David? Matt, thank you.

