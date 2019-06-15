Transcript for Notre Dame Cathedral has first mass since fire two months ago

Next smiles at a beloved Paris land mashlg. For the first stienls the catastrophic fire that gutted notre dame cathedral, a small mass taking place. Those participating having to wear hard hats. Tonight marks two months since the world held its breath as a fire ravaged the famed notre dame cathedral. Firefighting rushing to save all they could, that famous spire falling. But we also remember the image of the cross from that night, still standing. David taking us inside for the first look at the aftermath. The iconic Paris cathedral buried in debris and ash. There was so much hope that next morning when people saw the cross, the smoke still rising in the cathedral, but that it was -- They see the cross. Still intact. Reporter: Today in a sign notre dame will move forward past the devastating fire, the archbishop of Paris celebrating the very first mass in months. A small group of about 30, mainly priest and church staff, praying amongst the destruction still inside the cathedral, all wearing those safety helmets. The clergy's faith still intact but the roof is still unstable. Also in attendance, some of the workers hired to rebuild the church. The mass also marking the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral's altar, celebrated annually. Today's service in a side altar. One priest calling the service, quote, a small but true victory against the disaster we had.

