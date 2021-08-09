NYC announces return of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

More
The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City this year. All participants and parade staff must wear masks and have proof of vaccination.
0:14 | 09/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC announces return of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
To the index into the return of a Thanksgiving tradition here in New York the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will be back at full this year. It giant balloons marching bands and spectators lining the streets authorities say all participants and parade staff must Wear masks. I have proof of vaccination.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City this year. All participants and parade staff must wear masks and have proof of vaccination.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79904873","title":"NYC announces return of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade","url":"/WNT/video/nyc-announces-return-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-79904873"}