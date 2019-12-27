NYPD announces big break in fatal stabbing of Barnard student

More
A 14-year-old who police believe allegedly stabbed freshman Tessa Majors and then went on the run for two weeks has been located and questioned in New York.
2:01 | 12/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYPD announces big break in fatal stabbing of Barnard student

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"A 14-year-old who police believe allegedly stabbed freshman Tessa Majors and then went on the run for two weeks has been located and questioned in New York.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67937264","title":"NYPD announces big break in fatal stabbing of Barnard student","url":"/WNT/video/nypd-announces-big-break-fatal-stabbing-barnard-student-67937264"}