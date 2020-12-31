NYPD arrests 15-year-old for violent attacks on vehicles

More
A driver and his elderly mother were inside when cyclists attacked a car Tuesday. Several other arrests are expected after at least two violent attacks on motorists in New York City.
0:19 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYPD arrests 15-year-old for violent attacks on vehicles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"A driver and his elderly mother were inside when cyclists attacked a car Tuesday. Several other arrests are expected after at least two violent attacks on motorists in New York City.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74997742","title":"NYPD arrests 15-year-old for violent attacks on vehicles","url":"/WNT/video/nypd-arrests-15-year-violent-attacks-vehicles-74997742"}