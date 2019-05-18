Transcript for NYPD officer involved in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Now to the stunning accusations against a New York City police officer accused of hiring a hitman to kill not only her estranged husband, but her boyfriend's teenaged daughter as well. Here's ABC's Maggie Rulli. Reporter: Tonight, new details in an alleged murder for hire plot that's landed a decorated NYPD officer behind bars. 34-year-old Valerie cincinelli, a 12-year veteran of the force, is accused of asking her boyfriend to hire a hitman to kill both her estranged husband and the boyfriend's own daughter. Didn't see that one coming. That's for sure. I mean, we all have problems in our relationships, right? Reporter: Authorities claim cininelli's boyfriend was cooperating with the FBI, recording their conversations. Cincinelli's boyfriend telling her the murders would cost $7,000. The criminal complaint paints a chilling picture. Cincinelli allegedly saying her ex's murder would not look suspicious because the murder would take place in the hood or the ghetto. When her boyfriend said, the hitman didn't want to kill his daughter near a school, cincinelli allegedly responded "Run her the expletive over, how about that." And as part of a FBI ruse, detectives went to cincinelli's house to say her husband had been murdered. Even showing her fake crime scene photos. Cincinelli then allegedly contacted her boyfriend to discuss an alibi. I guarantee you my daughter is innocent of this. Reporter: Cincinelli's father is defending his daughter, saying her boyfriend set her up. This guy that she's with, is a wacko, psycho. This is the second time he's had her arrested. Reporter: Tom, authorities say those murders were supposed to have happened last weekend, but now officer cincics Nelli is being held behind bars without

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.