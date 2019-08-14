Transcript for Obituary for alleged Dayton shooter from Ohio funeral home sparks outrage

And one -- A disturbing turn after the shooting in Dayton. An obituary of Connor BETTs, calling him funny and articulate, but making no mention of the fact that he killed so many, including his sister. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: A funeral director posting a glowing obituary of the man who shot people in downtown Dayton. Calling him a funny, articulate, striking man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile. Saying he was an avid reader, a boy scout, and was in marching band. It does not mention that he died at the hands of police after killing nine people. Coming a day after police released surveillance video of BETTs with a sibling and a friend the night of the shooting. That sibling was killed by her brother. And the obituary for her makes no mention of that, either. Simply saying Megan will be missed immensely. The world is a darker place without her. The news comes as the man who purchased body armor and a 100-round magazine for BETTs appeared in court. Authorities do not think he helped BETTs plan the shooting. David, a spokesperson for the funeral home says the obituaries were written by the family who called today asking to take it down. Tonight, the family posting an David? Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.