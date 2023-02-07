Officer allegedly shared photo of bloodied Tyre Nichols

A former Memphis police officer allegedly took a picture of Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by officers and sent it to at least five people, according to a document shared with investigators.

February 7, 2023

