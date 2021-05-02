Officer charged with murder in Andre Hill shooting

A grand jury came to a decision to charge former Columbus, Ohio, police officer Adam Coy with murder for shooting Andre Hill in December.
1:38 | 02/05/21

Officer charged with murder in Andre Hill shooting

