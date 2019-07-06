Transcript for Ex-officer convicted in Australian woman's shooting death apologizes

Back here at home now to the wrenching testimony in the sentencing of a police officer. Making an emotional apology saying I caused this tragedy and it is my burden. As ABC's Alex Perez, the judge show nod mercy. Reporter: Just before his sentencing, an emotional plea from former Minneapolis police officer, Mohammed Noor, who was convicted of killing Justine ruszczyk. I apologize in person for taking the life of such a perfect person who is dear to Reporter: Noor asking her family for forgiveness. Gunned down three weeks before her wedding, her fiance addressing the court. You died on a slab of concrete surrounded by strangers. Some did not care about you one bit. Reporter: Ruszczyk had called police to report a possible assault. I can hear someone out the back and I -- I'm not sure if she's having sex or being raped. Reporter: But when the officers arrived, they said she startled them. Noor opened fire through an open window, killing ruszczyk. When I walked around, I saw Ms. Ruszczyk dying on the ground, I felt horror. I knew in an instant that I was wrong. Reporter: His partner, trying to save her. Stay with me. Reporter: Noor seen on bodycam moments after. You all right? Just keep to yourself, keep your mouth shut Have to say anything to anybody. I have lived with this and I'll continue to live with this. I caused this tragedy and it is my burden. Reporter: Today, the judge tensing Noor to 12 1/2 years behind bars. Alex, the victims family brought a suit against the city of Minneapolis? Yeah, the city reached a set thement with the family for $20 million, the mayor calling it a tragedy that should have never happened. Tom? Alex, thank you. Next to the terror plot in

