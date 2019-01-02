Transcript for Officer under fire for 'racially insensitive' Snapchat post

Next to the police officer under fire in Detroit. That officer accused of posting a racist video of himself mocking a young black woman after she walked home in the subzero cold. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Priceless. Reporter: Tonight, a Detroit officer's under fire for posting this on Snapchat. He and his partner appear to mock a woman they stopped for driving with expired registration. Walk of shame. In the cold. Reporter: Officers ordered Ariel Moore's car towed, despite subzero temperatures. The police chief says she declined a ride home and began walking when officer Gary Steele posted to Snapchat. I'm angry because this was a racially insensitive post. Reporter: The filter on that reads "Celebrating black history month" and "What black girl magic looks like." Then one officer says this dismissive phrase. Bye Felicia. Reporter: When Moore saw the video, she was at a loss. I'm kind of shocked. I don't really know how to feel right now. I'm still trying to take it in. What they put on there, that's racist. Reporter: That officer is on administrative leave and could not be reached for comment. The second officer is under investigation. Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.