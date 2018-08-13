Transcript for Officer involved in violent beating may now face charges: Police

To be index of other news in the Baltimore police officer and a beating captured on video he may now face charges. The police commissioner today making that announcement after the officer was seen repeatedly punching 26 year old to show on the Greer McCann on Saturday. Greer was hospitalized not been charged with any crime that officer who had arrested the Greer a previous incident resigned after being suspended.

