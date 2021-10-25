Former officer pleads not guilty to murder, reckless homicide

Jason Meade, the former sheriff's deputy who had fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr., appeared in front of a judge and pleaded not guilty. Goodson’s mother and aunt were seen weeping in the courtroom.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live