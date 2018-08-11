The officer who was first on the scene

Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran, was killed in the line of duty when he heroically entered the building and confronted the gunman.
2:50 | 11/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for The officer who was first on the scene

