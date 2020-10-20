Officer shot during Breonna Taylor incident speaks out for the first time

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg while carrying out a search warrant at Taylor's apartment, spoke for the first time exclusively to ABC News and The Courier Journal in Louisville.
0:29 | 10/20/20

There were your good marches their bid protest what was your feelings watching all that unfold after this. Mostly frustration. Because there was so much disinformation. This is not label to George Boley is nothing like it's not an amount armory it's nothing like it. It's not a race thing like people want to try to make it's not this is a point where we're doing our job but returned fire. This is not a one Hun somebody down this is not new went on an act this is nothing like that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

