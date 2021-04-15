Former officer who shot Daunte Wright charged with manslaughter

Kim Potter, who shot and killed Daunte Wright, was charged with second-degree manslaughter three days after the fatal traffic stop encounter. Authorities said she was on the force for 26 years.
2:02 | 04/15/21

