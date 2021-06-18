Officer who shot Jacob Blake won’t face civil rights charges: DOJ

The Department of Justice announced Friday that civil rights charges will not be pursued against police officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Jacob Blake last year and partially paralyzed him.

