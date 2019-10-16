Officer treated for minor injuries after being dragged during traffic stop

More
Authorities said the driver sped away after being pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign and part of the officer’s uniform snagged on the vehicle.
0:20 | 10/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer treated for minor injuries after being dragged during traffic stop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Authorities said the driver sped away after being pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign and part of the officer’s uniform snagged on the vehicle.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66330891","title":"Officer treated for minor injuries after being dragged during traffic stop","url":"/WNT/video/officer-treated-minor-injuries-dragged-traffic-stop-66330891"}