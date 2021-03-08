5 officers charged with battery in Miami beach

More
The officers allegedly kicked a suspect in the head while conducting an arrest. All five officers turned themselves in and are suspended with pay, but officials said more charges are possible.
1:14 | 08/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 officers charged with battery in Miami beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"The officers allegedly kicked a suspect in the head while conducting an arrest. All five officers turned themselves in and are suspended with pay, but officials said more charges are possible.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79227173","title":"5 officers charged with battery in Miami beach","url":"/WNT/video/officers-charged-battery-miami-beach-79227173"}