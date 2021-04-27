9 officers injured in Phoenix shooting, 1 woman dead

A suspect shot the first officer at the scene and then barricaded himself in a home with two other people and a baby. The suspect appeared to fire as officers approached to rescue the baby.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live