Transcript for Officers shot in standoff in Houston

hour, and to another scene still unfolding at this hour. Three law enforcement officers were shot trying to serve a warrant in Houston. One of them shot in the face. The gunman believed to have barricaded himself inside the home now. That neighborhood is on lockdown tonight, and ABC's Marcus Moore from Texas. Reporter: Tonight, a tense standoff in Houston. A massive law enforcement response, swarming this neighborhood with armored trucks and S.W.A.T. Teams. Shots fired, shots fired. Reporter: At 12:50, officers serving a felony warpt when bullets suddenly start flying. Send an ambulance. Officer down, officer down. Send an ambulance. Reporter: The suspect shooting at law enforcement as they entered the residence, the officers returning fire. When you get that call, it's gut-wrenching, to hear that kind of news. Reporter: All three rushed to the hospital. Hundreds of police descending on the scene. We do have one barricaded suspect, which is in the house at this time. It is an active scene at this house. Reporter: Tonight, that suspect identified as Daniel Trevino. Police say he has an extensive criminal history and is wanted for violating a protective order in an aggravated assault case. The area is on lockdown until the suspect is caught. And Marcus Moore with us live tonight, as well. And Marcus, we know the three officers shot, one of them multiple times, including in the face. But you were telling us, they're all expected to survive? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, David. One officer underwent surgery, but he's said to be in stable condition tonight. But thankfully, all of the officer who were wounded today are expected to be okay. David? Marcus Moore, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.